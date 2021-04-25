Worcester Warriors step in for fly-half Owen Williams

WORCESTER Warriors are poised to end their long search for a new fly-half by signing former Wales international Owen Williams.

The 29-year-old left Gloucester last summer to reunite with his former Kingsholm coach Johan Ackermann at Japanese Top League outfit Red Hurricanes.

Neath-born Williams started his career with the Scarlets before moving to Leicester Tigers in 2013 following the departures of George Ford and Ryan Lamb.

Williams, who won three Test caps in 2017, is a replacement for Scotland international Duncan Weir, who is joining Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Blindside sources say the Warri...