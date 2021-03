RUGBY SHORTS

BATH fly-half Tian Schoeman has been ruled out for rest of the season after injuring his knee against Newcastle last week. The 29-year-old South African – who moved to the club in January – was forced off before half-time in Bath’s win and will have surgery in the coming weeks.“We all share Tian’s heartbreak – our main priority is to give him our full care and support so that he can focus on starting to recover,” Bath DoR Stuart Hooper said.

