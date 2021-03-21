Preview: No fear of Bristol Bears after Shark fight

SCRUM-HALF Tom James is brimming with confidence as Saints aim to take down high-flying Bristol and enhance their own top four chances.

After exorcising the memory of a bitter recent home loss to Bath by defeating fellow play-off chasers Sale last weekend, James knows a follow-up victory today over the league leaders would be a huge statement ahead of the seasonal run-in.

“Top four’s the target and we’re more than good enough to do it. It’s just about living up to it now and trying to find that consistency,” James said.

“We were massively disappointed to lose to Bath, a game we should hav...