No Leigh Halfpenny for Wales’ Grand Slam pursuit

Wales stalwart Leigh Halfpenny has not be considered for selection for the team’s Six Nations Grand Slam showdown with France this weekend.

Victory in Paris for Wayne Pivac’s side would complete a remarkable turnaround from Wales’ underperformance of the autumn, when they were comfortably beaten by Ireland and England, and secure a second Grand Slam triumph in three years.

But Halfpenny will remain under World Rugby’s Return to Play protocols after exiting Wales’ clash against Scotland in the second round of the 2021 Six Nations.

His absence has been filled by Josh Adams, whose two-week suspension ended in time for him to start on the wing alongside Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams.

Pivac has made one change for the trip to Paris where title rivals France lie in wait.

Adam Beard, rested for the win over Italy, returns to the second row to partner Alun Wyn Jones on the occasion of the Wales captain’s 148th cap.

The figure equals Richie McCaw’s Test record for the highest number of caps for a single country, with Cory Hill shifted to the bench.

The only other swaps for Wales come on the bench, where fit-again scrum-half Tomos Williams is back from hamstring trouble for the first time since the opening Ireland match.

He is joined by James Botham, in for Aaron Wainwright, and Nicky Smith who replaces Rhys Carré as the substitute loose-head prop.

“We are all looking forward to Saturday and to the finale of the Six Nations,” said Wales head coach Pivac.

“We are four from four to date but know this weekend will be a great challenge against a very good French side, but we are looking forward to it.

“We know we need to step up from our previous performances and we want to end the tournament with a performance we know we are capable of.

“We have had great continuity in selection throughout the tournament and that is shown once again with the selection for Saturday.”

Wales team to face France in the 2021 Six Nations

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Jonathan Davies, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Botham, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Willis Halaholo