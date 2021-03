RUGBY SHORTS

EDINBURGH’S PRO14 match against Benetton today has been postponed after a positive Covid-19 test in the Benetton camp.The PRO14 say “concern around close contacts” within the Italian club’s squad led to the postponement. The match is likely to be rescheduled in April.Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh, who are fifth in Conference B, are scheduled to play away to Connacht on Saturday.

