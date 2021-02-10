Marcus Smith ends speculation over Harlequins future

Harlequins star Marcus Smith has signed an extension to remain at the Premiership club beyond the current season.

The length of the fly-half’s new deal has not been specified by Quins, who confirmed Neil Fissler’s revelation in last Sunday’s TRP.

Smith had been the subject of interest from Premiership rivals Bath, keen to assure themselves of a standout No.10, as well as from the Top 14.

The Brighton-schooled 21-year-old expressed his desire to remain at Harlequins, where he has developed his rugby since he joined as a young teen.

“I wanted to extend my time here to continue to build with this fantastic club and hopefully bring some silverware to the Stoop,” Smith said.

“The chance to make some great memories with some of the guys I’ve come through the age-grades with and a few of the older players here is something I’m looking forward to.

“We have a brilliant squad and hopefully we can keep improving and delivering in the way we have these past few weeks.”

Smith’s commitment echoes a number of teammates who have also re-signed in recent weeks.

Danny Care, Dino Lamb, the Chisholm brothers, James and Ross, and Aaron Morris have all been confirmed to return to the Stoop next season.

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard added: “We’re thrilled to have Marcus recommit to the club once more. At a young age, Marcus has become one of the key figures within our squad. To have the impact and cool-headed approach Marcus does as a 21-year-old fly-half in the Premiership is hugely impressive.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing him continue to learn and grow at the centre of our team. We are really excited by the squad we have assembled at the moment, and Marcus’ recommitment is a testament to the spine of homegrown talent we have within our team.”

Smith appears to be on course to supplant a number of Premiership records should he play the majority of his career in the league, having become the second-youngest player to reach 500 points at the age of 21, behind only Jonny Wilkinson.