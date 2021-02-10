Adam Jones aims to develop Harlequins’ mean streak after Gustard’s exit

By ALEX BYWATER

ADAM Jones has urged Harlequins to adopt the sort of hard edge possessed by the Wales teams he played for under Warren Gatland if they are to achieve success.

Harlequins parted company with former head of rugby Paul Gustard at the end of January in a move which shocked the Premiership.

But in their first game since Gustard’s departure, the men from The Stoop showed just how good they can be by thrashing last season’s finalists Wasps 49-17 in Coventry.

That game saw Quins play their traditional, enterprising brand of rugby, but Jones wants them to marry that with some grit.

“A...