Agustin Creevy signs longer contract at London Irish

London Irish have confirmed that Agustin Creevy has penned a new deal to extend his time at the Exiles.

The hooker has made a dozen appearances and scored five tries since his arrival at the club in August of last year.

Former Argentina captain, Creevy, was signed by Irish after the departure of Dave Porecki back to the Waratahs in Australia.

Now, 35, Creevy still harbours hopes of adding to his 89 Test caps and of making the Pumas squad for the World Cup in France in two years’ time.

“I’m delighted to be staying at London Irish and to continue the journey that we are on,” said Creevy, who revealed last week that he hoped a new deal in England would be the springboard to challenging for a place in the Argentina squad for the 2023 World Cup.

“My family love it here in London and ever since we arrived last year, we have felt at home. I’m now looking forward to focusing on my performances on the pitch to help the team as much as I can.”

Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney added: “We are very happy that Agustin has agreed to extend his time with us. Agustin is a consummate professional and a great influence for everyone at London Irish. He has made a big impact both on and off the pitch since he joined up with us and we look forward to seeing this grow over the coming years.”