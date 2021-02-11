By NEALE HARVEY

FORMER South Africa head coach Nick Mallett has called for the international calendar to be ripped up in order to facilitate a full British & Irish Lions tour in 2022.

Echoing views from Lions legend Willie John McBride, Mallett believes staging a half-cocked tour behind closed doors this year would wreck the Lions brand and offer little to an South African economy struggling badly in the wake of the pandemic.

Mallett passionately opposes suggestions the series could be played in the British Isles or even in Australia, although the prospect of the latter has receded.

Inst...