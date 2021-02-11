Ford back for England, as Ollie Lawrence dropped entirely

England head coach Eddie Jones has recalled George Ford into his starting line-up for the visit of Italy, as one of five changes from the lacklustre loss to Scotland.

Ollie Lawrence, neglected of touches in the opening round defeat, has been dropped from the matchday-23 named by Jones with Owen Farrell’s shift to inside centre from fly-half.

Jones has also flipped the front row to name Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Kyle Sinckler as an entirely new trio.

While Jamie George drops to the bench, all four other Saracens players who started the 11-6 defeat to Scotland – Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola – keep their places.

Jones said: “As always, we’ve picked what we think is our strongest 23 to try and win the game.



“We’re pleased to have Mako and Kyle back into the team and we’ve made some changes to our starting XV, but our finishers are just as important to our game plan. We look at the whole 80 minutes.



“We’ve trained very well this week, I’ve been very pleased with the players’ attitudes and work-rate.



“We’re hoping to put on a good performance on Saturday and kick on with our Guinness Six Nations campaign.”

Like Worcester centre Lawrence, Mark Wilson is also dropped in preference of Courtney Lawes on the blindside flank.

Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Jack Willis, Dan Robson and Max Malins join hooker George on the bench.

England team to play Italy in the 2021 Six Nations

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (capt), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Jack Willis, 22 Dan Robson, 23 Max Malins