Marco Fuser loves to get down and dirty at Newcastle Falcons

■ By JON NEWCOMBE

MARCO FUSER always had the look of a Dean Richards type of signing – a no-frills lock who enjoys the close-quarters, physical side of rugby – when he decided to call time on his eight-season career at Benetton and move to Newcastle a few months ago.

And now, five games in, Fuser has served only to reinforce that perception with some strong performances in the Falcons’ number five jersey.

A try-scorer against Wasps back in December, the Italian international is happy with his role in the team.

“I have a good relationship with Dean and I like how we play,” Fuser told TRP.

“I ...