Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings agrees Gloucester move in 2021

Scotland international Adam Hastings will leave Glasgow Warriors and move to Gloucester next summer.

The Premiership club confirmed the signing of the fly-half within an hour of announcing the immediate departure of Danny Cipriani.

Hastings, 24, rejected a substantially improved offer from Glasgow to renew his contract, which will expire in July 2021, and instead has opted to switch to the Premiership.

The arrival of Hastings in England will continue a trend of Scottish talent heading south, as Jonny Gray have Stuart Hogg in signing for Exeter Chiefs. While TRP has also reported Edinburgh wing Duhan van der Merwe will join Worcester Warriors within months of fulfilling residency criteria to qualify for Scotland honours.

“We are really pleased to welcome Adam to Gloucester for next season,” head coach George Skivington said.

“He’s matured as a player impeccably over the last couple of years and developed into a top international fly-half. The most exciting part for us is that he’s still got plenty of room for development as well.

“He’s now built up a considerable amount of domestic and international experience which will prove invaluable to the squad.

“With Adam, Lloyd [Evans], and George [Barton] coming through as well, it’s an area in our squad that we believe has a huge amount of promise in the immediate, but also long-term future.”

The son of Scotland and British & Irish Lions great Gavin Hastings, Adam has earned 22 caps for his country and stood-in for the exiled Finn Russell in this year’s Six Nations.

Gregor Townsend’s side finished with three wins in the tournament, which included victory over France at Murrayfield to end the Grand Slam hopes of Fabien Galthie in March.

Upon agreeing his deal with Gloucester Rugby, Hastings was pleased to secure his future in Cherry & White.

Hastings commented: “I’m really looking forward to linking up with Gloucester next season. The vision that George & Alex [Brown] presented to me was an opportunity too good to turn down, and I’m eager to play my part in a bright future for the Club.

“There’s still plenty more rugby ahead of me this season, but when the time comes, I look forward to pulling on the Cherry & White.”

The departure of Hastings at Scotstoun leaves the 2019 PRO14 finalists with only Pete Horne and Brandon Thomson as their options at fly-half.