Clear front-runner emerges to lure Exeter’s Tomas Francis back to Wales

TOMAS Francis is set to leave Exeter with the Ospreys leading the chase for the Wales tighthead prop.

The 28-year-old has won 52 Welsh caps since making his debut in 2015.

The Welsh Rugby Union’s controversial selection policy means no player can represent Wales and play their club rugby outside the country unless they have 60 caps or more.

Wales are understood to have only a maximum of seven Tests before Francis’ Chiefs contract expires so he will have to depart Sandy Park if he wants to continue playing at international level.

Exeter announced last summer they had extended Fran...