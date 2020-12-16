Six Nations
Latest News, Six Nations

Sweeney: Six Nations could go to pay-for TV broadcaster

on

More in Latest News:

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney has not ruled out some of the Six Nations games disappearing behind a paywall.

The current TV deal for the tournament, shared between the BBC and ITV, which has seen all matches on free-to-air runs out in 2022.
The recent Autumn Nations Cup was broadcast by internet giants Amazon with some of the games also available on free-to-air.
Sweeney insists Amazon were chuffed with the deal and that talks could start with them in the New Year about increasing their investment in the game.
Sweeney said: “The Amazon situation has gone really well and they are very hap...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login