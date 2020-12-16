Sweeney: Six Nations could go to pay-for TV broadcaster

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney has not ruled out some of the Six Nations games disappearing behind a paywall.

The current TV deal for the tournament, shared between the BBC and ITV, which has seen all matches on free-to-air runs out in 2022.

The recent Autumn Nations Cup was broadcast by internet giants Amazon with some of the games also available on free-to-air.

Sweeney insists Amazon were chuffed with the deal and that talks could start with them in the New Year about increasing their investment in the game.

Sweeney said: “The Amazon situation has gone really well and they are very hap...