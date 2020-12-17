Carl Fearns on verge of making Premiership return

NEWCASTLE Falcons are keen to build on their fantastic start to the new season by adding former England Saxons back row Carl Fearns to their squad.
Fearns, 31, has spent the last five years playing in France for Lyon and since last summer in ProD2 for Rouen, who are coached by former England World Cup finalist Richard Hill.
The ex-Sale Sharks and Bath man was keen to return to the Premiership in the summer, but the coronavirus crisis derailed his plans, and he moved to Rouen instead.
Rouen have endured a tough start to the season and are 13th in the 16-team table after winning two of their l...
