Georgian centre Giorgi Kveseladze signs for Gloucester

Gloucester have announced the signing of Georgia international Giorgi Kveseladze to their first-team squad with immediate effect.

The abrasive centre, put in a number of impressive performances across the international campaign, including a remarkable solo try in Ireland.

Kveseladze, 23, has been capped 24 times by The Lelos, the team who former Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys now works as a high performance consultant since leaving Kingsholm earlier this year.

“We’ve been tracking Giorgi’s progress closely, and we were increasingly impressed by his performances, most notably in the Autumn international series.

“We are eager to see him test himself and develop in the Premiership, and he will add further strength in depth to our midfield.

“Giorgi will join up with the squad straight away, so we are looking forward to integrating him into the group as soon as we can.”

Upon signing his contract at Gloucester Rugby, Giorgi was overjoyed to be coming to Kingsholm.

“I am very proud to sign for such a traditional club. I know the club very well and I am really happy to have this opportunity to join Gloucester Rugby.”

Giorgi Kveseladze crosses the line with a superb solo try to grab Georgia’s first score in the @autumnnations 🇬🇪#C4Rugby #IREvGEO #AutumnNationsCup pic.twitter.com/rOnuRsAwfM — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) November 29, 2020

Kveseladze drew plaudits for his performances during the Autumn Nations Cup, earning admiration from Ireland and Lions great Brian O’Driscoll for his display at the Aviva Stadium.

Following the 23-10 defeat for Georgia, O’Driscoll said Kveseladze had been one of the bright sparks for the Tier 2 nation.

“If I was a European club looking for a centre next year (contract dependent) I’d be having a serious look at Giorgi Kveseladze (13) for Georgia on Saturday,” O’Driscoll wrote in a Twitter post.

“Besides the excellent try he really gets the defensive part of his game too.

“Abrasive and hard working. Could have been MOTM.”