PODCAST: (S4, E20) – Six Nations Championship Preview with Jeremy Guscott and the Rugby Analyst

Here. We. Go.

The Six Nations is just two sleeps away and we can’t wait!

Join host Ollie Little and a special panel of Rugby Paper columnists Chris Hewett and Nick Cain, but also Richard Isaac from the Rugby Analyst as the guys welcome England, British & Irish Lions and Bath legend Jerry Guscott to preview the Championships.

Is third place a success for England? Will there be a Grand Slam winner? Can Wales stop the rot?

We debate all in this one – just hours before Steve Borthwick named his side to face Ireland – and stay till the end to hear our winner, players of the tournament and ones to watch.

