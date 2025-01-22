S4, E19: England & Scotland hit by injuries, French clubs fire and South Africans slump

What to make of that Champions Cup weekend? On one hand we saw a classic in Northampton’s victory over Munster, however the issues with the tournament were highlighted by Toulouse and Bordeaux’s drubbings of Leicester and the Sharks, who crashed out at the group stage along with the other South African sides.

How can the tournament become more competitive? Is the schedule too much for Springbok sides?

Alongside this scrutiny, the countdown to the Six Nations is well and truly on.

Ten days out, England and Scotland suffer injury blows so how does this leave selection looking? Join host Ollie Little and columnists Brendan Gallagher and Nick Cain for a deep dive.

