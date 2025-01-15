S4, E18: Maro Itoje England captaincy reaction and Niko Matawalu madness

Join Ollie Little, Brendan Gallagher and Chris Hewett for this week’s Rugby Paper Podcast edition, recorded just half an hour after it was announced that Maro Itoje would be England’s captain for the Six Nations.

The guys react to the England squad announcement before welcoming on former Fiji and Glasgow Warriors scrum-half and winger Niko Matawalu.

Just as he was on the rugby pitch, Niko is pure entertainment, providing some fantastic stories from his time in the UK.

