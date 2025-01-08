The Rugby Paper Podcast – S4, E17: Discussing the incredible year of Taqele Naiyaravoro

Happy new year one and all and welcome back to the Rugby Paper Podcast! We hope you had a restful holiday season and are as excited as we are about the year of rugby ahead.

Kicking off a Lions year in style with the Six Nations just a month away, the guys are joined by former Australia, Northampton Saints, Waratahs and now Narbonne winger Taqele Naiyaravoro.

The gang discuss his time in England, how Cheslin Kolbe transformed the modern-day winger as well as learning about his distant relationship to Josua Tuisova.

Also tune in as the guys discuss England’s injury-hit back three as well as that Northampton v Bath thriller.

Stream this week’s episode of The Rugby Paper Podcast on YouTube (also above), Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, or your favourite podcast app.

