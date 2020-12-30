Worcester Warriors hunt second Scotland international signing

WORCESTER Warriors want to make Scotland international Rory Sutherland the latest Edinburgh player to be lured to the Premiership next season.

The Rugby Paper reported last week that the Warriors had put a loosehead prop at the top of their wanted list for next season.

And we now understand that it’s Sutherland, 28, a dynamic ball carrier and scrummager who Alan Solomons wants to bring south of the border.

Sutherland has spent six years at Edinburgh after stepping up from Gala, but a financial squeeze on Scottish rugby caused by Covid means Richard Cockerill is set to lose him.