Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe signs for Worcester

Duhan van der Merwe has signed for Worcester Warriors two months after passing residency criteria and making his Scotland debut.

As exclusively revealed by The Rugby Paper on December 13, the South Africa-born wing have agreed a six-figure financial package and will leave Edinburgh to move to Sixways at the end of the season.

Van der Merwe scored a try on his Test debut against Georgia in October after qualifying for Scotland on residency grounds, having represented Edinburgh for three years in the PRO14.

“I’m very excited to be joining Worcester Warriors,” van der Merwe said. “As a club they play an exciting brand of rugby and that is something I cannot wait to be a part of.”

Van der Merwe, 25, has secured a big payday to move to the Premiership, having previously overcome serious injuries to both knees while in the academy set-up at the Bulls in South Africa.

A former South Africa U20s representative, the wing spent one season in France with Montpellier before being identified by Richard Cockerill and brought to Murrayfield.

While in the Scottish capital, van der Merwe has scored 31 tries in 64 appearances to emerge as a possible option for the British & Irish Lions for their tour of South Africa.

Worcester rugby director Alan Solomons said: “It is absolutely brilliant news for the club that Duhan has decided to join us.

“Duhan is an x-factor player, who has now established himself at international level.

“He is an exceptional talent and, I believe, will have a huge impact on the team. He has pace and power and is a world-class finisher.”

The Rugby Paper also understands Worcester hold an interest in van der Merwe’s Edinburgh and Scotland teammate Rory Sutherland.