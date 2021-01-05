Mike Brown may reunite with Dean Richards at Newcastle Falcons

NEWCASTLE Falcons have asked veteran former England full-back Mike Brown if he plans to extend his career beyond this season.
Brown, who turned 35 in September, has spent the whole of his professional career with Harlequins after making his debut for them almost 16 years ago. Brown, who was a member of the Quins side that beat Leicester Tigers in the 2012 Premiership final, is closing in on 350 appearances for the Twickenham Stoop outfit.
Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards is keen to reunite with Brown whom he brought through the ranks as Harlequins boss before resigning after the Bloo...
