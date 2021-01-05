Lions call can help Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade get over World Cup heartache

SERIAL medal winner Henry Slade has vengeance on his mind as he enters the New Year aiming to secure a Lions spot for this summer’s tour of South Africa.
England boss Eddie Jones wants record numbers of Red Rose wannabes on the plane to the Rainbow Nation and in-form inside-centre Slade is one of the names in the frame after achieving a clean sweep of trophies for club and country in a remarkable end to last year.
However, Slade admits England’s World Cup final loss the Springboks in Yokohama in 2019 still leaves him feeling desolate, so the chance to make partial amends by putting South Afr...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login