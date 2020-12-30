Harlequins stalwart Danny Care set to extend stay

DANNY CARE is set to celebrate his 34th birthday this week with a new contract that will keep him with Harlequins beyond the end of the season.

The former England scrum-half, who penned a two-year extension to his deal in January 2019, has been with Quins for 15 seasons.

Care, who won the last of his 84 international caps against Japan in November 2018, moved to Quins on a three-year deal from Leeds Tykes in 2006.

It appears that despite starting to carve himself a future career in the media, Care doesn’t have plans to hang up his boots for at least another season.

