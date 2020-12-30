Exclusive: Saracens looking to arrange friendlies with incoming South African franchises to PRO14

SARACENS are looking to arrange fixtures against the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions before they join the PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

That will ease England coach Eddie Jones’ fears that several of his star names will be underprepared for the Six Nations.

Jones is due to have talks with Saracens about Maro Itoje, skipper Owen Farrell, the Vunipola brothers, Jamie George and Elliott Daly.

The postponement of the Championship season until March has worried Jones they will lack match fitness when England kick off the defence of their crown.

Jones' counterparts at Ireland and South Africa, A...