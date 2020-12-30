Wasps join race to sign Bath lock Elliott Stooke

WASPS are in the running to lure former England Saxons lock Elliott Stooke away from Bath when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Stooke has played for Bath since 2016 after stints with Gloucester and London Irish, and Wasps are ready to sound out his plans.

Harlequins are also interested in signing Worcester-born Stooke who was called up as cover to England’s Six Nations squad in March 2019

As part of a second row at the Rec which also comprises captain Charlie Ewels and Josh McNally, the 27-year-old has made 84 appearances for Bath.

Wasps will be seeking a replaceme...