Sale Sharks may stick with Paul Deacon for the rest of the season

SALE SHARKS are assessing sticking with their interim coaching team until the end of the season following the departure of Steve Diamond earlier this month.
Diamond left the Sharks after a decade for personal reasons following the last-minute defeat to Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.
The Sharks promoted former England and Great Britain Rugby League half-back Paul Deacon from attack and skills coach to head coach.
The Rugby Paper still believes that Alex Sanderson is a leading contender to return to the club from deposed European and Premiership champions Saracens.
