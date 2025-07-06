Connect with us

Once again, Farrell puts his son first

JEFF PROBYN
A FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

IT SEEMS this trip to Australia may be a prelude to the beginning of the end for the Lions in their current form. The multi-game tours of the past by individual nations seem to have faded away, being replaced by only a Test match tour with games between the two national sides.
The Lions are the only side that seem to still be following the old structure of playing ‘warm up’ games before Test matches to help prepare players for the big games.
Yet it seems the Australians are ‘resting’ potential Test players in tho...

