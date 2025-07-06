Connect with us

Features

I was very proud to be given a testimonial

MY LIFEIN RUGBY
THE NOW-RETIRED CAMBRIDGE & BEDFORD BLUES WINGER
PAT TAPLEY

Speedster: Pat Tapley leading the way for Bedford
PICTURE: Getty Images

ONE of the biggest things that I will take from my rugby career, over and above any personal milestones or accolades, is the connection that it gave me and my Dad, who sadly passed away last April. As a proud Welshman, he was rugby mad and I used to love watching Six Nations matches with him and talking about the game in general.
From what he told me, he was meant to be quite a good winger himself, and a rapid one at that as ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Features