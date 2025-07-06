Features
Bordeaux & Saints are set for Cup rematch
More in Features
-
Paul Rees: Andy Farrell set to make the big calls for British and Irish Lions
Paul Rees says the head coach's decision to select his son Owen is controversial...
-
I was very proud to be given a testimonial
MY LIFEIN RUGBY THE NOW-RETIRED CAMBRIDGE & BEDFORD BLUES WINGER PAT TAPLEY Speedster: Pat...
-
Once again, Farrell puts his son first
JEFF PROBYN A FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME IT SEEMS this trip to...
-
SAM WINTERS
YOUNG GUNS BATH & ENGLAND U19 FULL-BACK Sam Winters is on a mission to...