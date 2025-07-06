Bordeaux & Saints are set for Cup rematch

Connect with us

EUROPEAN champions Bordeaux-Begles and last season’s finalists Northampton have been drawn in Pool 4 for the 2025-26 Champions Cup.
In May, Bordeaux defeated Saints 28-20 in Cardiff to lift their first Champions Cup title.
Bristol, Scarlets, Pau and URC runners-up the Bulls are also in Pool 4.
Three-time winners Saracens are in Pool 1 alongside record six-time champions Toulouse.
They are joined by Glasgow, Sale, Clermont Auvergne and the Sharks.
Premiership champions Bath, who won last year’s Challenge Cup, are in Pool 2 with Munster, Gloucester, Edinbur...

