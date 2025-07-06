DREAM TEAM

BEN COOPER, THE BURY ST EDMUNDS PLAYER-COACH AND FORMER LONDON WELSH, CAMBRIDGE AND BEDFORD BLUES PROP, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST…

1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo – One of my best mates, still to this day! So, so many fond memories of Cam at Bedford, especially seeing how many of the crowd it took to lift him off the pitch against London Irish. Always managed to dodge a weigh in somehow.

2. Neil Cochrane – Nelly was a back rower who took to hooker so easily, some of the best darts I’ve seen and a menace at the breakdown. Always enjoyed ...