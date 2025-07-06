Connect with us

Latest News

Saysell bows out after hitting his century

■ By CHRIS COLLYER

AFTER signing off with 100 appearances at Richmond, Toby Saysell is excited to be one of the fans next season.
In his tenth season at the club, openside Say-sell achieved his goal of 100 caps in the 54-0 win against Plymouth and called time on his career at the end of the season.
“I’ll be a Richmond fan for the rest of my life,” he told The Rugby Paper. “I’ll still be in touch with all the guys and hope to be in the crowd every Saturday with my wife and nine-month old daughter who I hope will grow up watching Richmond. A c...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News