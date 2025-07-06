Connect with us

Latest News

Dark day for Wales in land of rising sun

PETER JACKSON
THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

Triumph: Seungsin Lee kicks the ball out to seal victory yesterday
PICTURE: Getty Images

FOR more than an hour yesterday in a land renowned for its courtesy, Japan overdid the welcome bit to such an extent that Wales had nothing to beat. For all that time, the bungling hosts barely missed a trick to ensure that the hapless visitors would avoid the ultimate indignity of surpassing the longest losing run endured by any major rugby nation, of whom Wales used to be one.
Eddie Jones looked down from a vantage point in the shade, steam coming o...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News