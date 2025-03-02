When Ireland’s warriors sent French packing

RUGBY MATTERS

A weekly look at the game’s other talking points

BRENDAN GALLAGHER

WITH eight wins against France since 2014, it’s sometimes difficult to convey to the modern generation just how precious and prized Ireland wins over Les Bleus once were.

For example, between 1983, when they triumphed 22-16 at Lansdowne Road, and 2000 when Brian O’Driscoll announced his arrival proper with that hat-trick at Stade de France, the men in green recorded precisely no wins with just a 15-15 draw in 1985 to interrupt that dismal run.

I say no wins but there are many who...