Looking good! Nonu could play again at 42

Still going: Ma’a Nonu has been signed by Toulon as a medical joker

YOU learn not to make too many grandiose statistical claims in this business becasue there is always somebody or something you have forgotten but over the coming months there is every chance of Ma’a Nonu becoming the oldest outside back ever to start a professional or top flight rugby game.

The legendary All Blacks centre, who made his Test debut 22 years ago against England, has just signed a short-term contract as a medical joker with his old club Toulon where he spent six years between 2015 and 202...