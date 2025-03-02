Now Philippines added to list of honour for the Varsity

BACK in the day, the Varsity Match on the second Tuesday in December was virtually an England trial game and often went a long way to deciding who played for Wales, Scotland and Ireland as well.

Those days have gone and the annual challenge matches – men and women – are now played at the StoneX stadium, home of Saracens who will host the two games on Saturday.

The big names may be absent but the human interest remains. Take Cambridge for example where centre Ryan Santos is set to become the first player of Philippines heritage to win a Blue in the fixture’s 153-ye...