Normanton ruled before the axe fell

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools

NOT for the first time in this series we must sing the praises of a school that has sadly disappeared off the radar. There was a Bermuda Triangle in English Rugby during the late 70s and 80s during which too many great rugby schools disappeared, never to be replaced.Future England centre: Brian BarleyBack in the 60s and early 70s few schools caused more fear and trepidation on the circuit than Normanton Grammar School. Tough young yorkies – mainly the sons of miners and railway workers – f...