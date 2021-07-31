Hero Howley hits turbo to land European glory

Brendan Gallagher delves into some of rugby’s most enduring images, their story and why they are still so impactful

What’s happening here?It’s May 23, 2004 in the 79th minute of the Heineken Cup Final between Wasps and Toulouse at Twickenham and with the score 20-20 scrum-half Rob Howley kicked the ball, speculatively, down the left hand touchline in the hope of putting the French side under pressure at one final lineout.The ball bounced tantalisingly into the corner where Toulouse’s young French international full-back Clement Poitrenaud was determined...