ROG ends Ireland’s long wait for Slam

Brendan Gallagher delves into some of rugby’s most enduring images, their story and why they are still so impactfulWhat’s happening here?It’s March 21, 2009 and the 78th minute of a Six Nations game between Wales and Ireland at the Millennium Stadium. Ireland need to beat Wales to claim the Championship and Grand Slam but they are trailing 15-14 against an obdurate Wales who want to spoil their party. Two minutes earlier the Welsh had taken the lead with a Stephen Jones dropped goal and the Ireland fans in the stadium, and at home, were getting a little frant...