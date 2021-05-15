‘England A’ to players aged under 25

COLIN BOAG

It used to be England B, then England A, and in 2006 it mystifyingly became the England Saxons – quite what was wrong with plain England’s Second XV has never been clear.If you read up on what the Saxons actually were, you have to wonder what was going on in the RFU 15 years ago! Now the unloved Saxons name has been dropped, and we’re back to England A again – you really couldn’t make it up.The most important thing, however, is that the national side once again has a second team, and as long as they can find enough opposition, that&rsq...