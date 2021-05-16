Tackling is important too, Quins and Wasps! | Chris Hewett

UNLIKE Basil Fawlty’s duck, rugby matches at their most gripping really are served up in “extremely different ways”.

Take last weekend’s Harlequins-Wasps game, in which the ageold rivals shared 94 points and a dozen tries, the last of them deep in overtime.

The fact that Quins were down to 14 men proved irrelevant, largely because Marcus Smith played like two blokes in one pair of shorts, and it was entirely appropriate that he should have won it at the death. He’s some player in the making, that lad.

Generally speaking, right-thinking rugby folk are suspicious of contests in which there ...