TMO’s not perfect but don’t give him red card

COLIN BOAG

Big call: TMO ruled out this try for Ben Youngs against All Blacks in 2019Why after more than 20 years are we still allowing the Luddite tendency to question the role of the TMO? On BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight programme, one of the guests was JP Doyle, shamefully made redundant by the RFU. Now refereeing in the US league, he was part of the panel that discussed the use of the TMO – it was dispiriting to hear the same old ground still being debated, and fascinating because of what wasn’t mentioned.Austin Healey has consistently questioned the use of t...