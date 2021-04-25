RFU must rethink its policies and direction – Francis Baron

THE BARON FILES PT 1

Nick Cain conducts a compelling interview with the man who was the most powerful figure in English rugby

FRANCIS Baron says the RFU requires an urgent post-Covid reset. And when someone of Baron’s status in the English game issues a warning of such magnitude he has earned the right to be heard.

Baron is one of the most effective administrators to serve the RFU, which he did as chief executive in a period of sustained success in all areas of the game in England from 1998 to 2011, including the 2003 World Cup-winning campaign, World Cup runners-up in 2007, and successful...