Promotion and relegation are essential at all levels of game – Francis Baron

THE BARON FILES PT 1

Nick Cain: What are your thoughts on the Council’s recent rubber-stamping of changes to promotion-relegation, putting a ring-fence between Premiership and Championship clubs for the first time in over 40 years?

Francis Baron: “I believe automatic promotion and relegation is essential at all levels of the game, and that it is a material factor in maximising TV revenues by giving meaning and excitement for viewers at the end of the season at both ends of the table.

“In 2003 I had the casting vote on whether or not to maintain promotion and relegation. I voted to keep it...