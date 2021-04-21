Massimo Cuttitta was heart and soul of Azzurri | Brendan Gallagher

THE death of Massimo Cuttitta earlier last week of Covid-related issues at the age of just 54 was not only very sad in human terms but also a poignant reminder of the quality of player Italy once possessed.

Cuttitta, a delightful old school rugby fanatic, was a class prop and one of half a dozen or more players Italy possessed in the early and mid-1990s who could hold their own in any company.

Indeed a couple were genuinely world class, ie they would have been contenders for a hypothetical World XV of their era.

Older brother, wing Marcello, was certainly in that category, a brilliant ope...