Premiership’s treatment of Lions is a scandal | Nick Cain

THE Premiership is on its way to becoming the biggest pariah in Rugby Union. Hallmarks of its blinkered, divisive selfishness, highlighted by its ring-fencing agenda, have surfaced again in its latest fight with the British & Irish Lions.

The Premiership owners group and their hapless chief executive, Darren Childs, seem to have an obsession with showing the Lions who’s boss in the never-ending northern hemisphere wrangle over club and international playing windows and player release.

At some stage the RFU will wake up to the public reaching for the off-button as the Premiership snares...