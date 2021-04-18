Preview: Make or break time in race for play-offs

CAM REDPATH says any thoughts of joining his father, Bryan, and moving a step closer to becoming a European Challenge Cup winner will have to be put on hold for the time being.

The Scotland international returned from a two-month lay-off with a neck injury to help Bath into the semi-finals of Europe’s second-tier competition with a 26-13 victory over London Irish last weekend.

The semi-final against Montpellier on May 1 comes after Premiership battles against fellow European semi-finalists Leicester and Wasps.

Today’s opponents, Leicester, have won five of their last six games in all comp...