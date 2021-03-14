I was only non-cap in Cov’s back line

MY LIFEIN RUGBYTHE FORMER COVENTRY AND ENGLAND U23 WINGERSIMON MAISEY

I’LL never forget the only time I ‘played’ prop – it was in a bar in the Bahamas. Solihull were a rich club, full of multi-millionaires, and they used to go on extravagant tours and they’d always invite some Coventry players along to make sure they could hold their own.On this occasion I was accompanied by Brainy (former England hooker Steve Brain) and one night while we were out enjoying the social scene, we came across a Canadian rugby player who was shouting his mouth o...