RUGBY SHORTS

JERSEY Reds have signed ex-England U20 full-back/wing Darren Atkins and scrumhalf Max Green on loan from Bath for the rest of the season to cover injuries.“Both Darren and Max are quality players who haven’t been getting much game time recently,” Jersey DoR Harvey Biljon said. “They are hungry to get out on the field and play some rugby.”They follow the arrival last week of centre Scott Van Breda from Worcester.

